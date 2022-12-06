Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Assemblyman Vince Fong responds to Governor Gavin Newsom's call to penalize oil companies

Vince Fong, Assemblyman District 34, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of Vince Fong, Assemblyman District 34, in Bakersfield, Calif.
Vince Fong, Assemblyman District 34, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:03:39-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.

He said the penalty also aims to improve transparency and oversight of the oil industry, expanding the ability to investigate costs so that the state can better address the causes of pricing irregularities.

Local Assemblyman Vince Fong responded to this announcement. He said, in part, "this proposal does not make any sense in economic reality. To address high energy costs in California, we need more domestic energy production. Not less.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson