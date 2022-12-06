Assemblyman Vince Fong responds to Governor Gavin Newsom's call to penalize oil companies

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.

He said the penalty also aims to improve transparency and oversight of the oil industry, expanding the ability to investigate costs so that the state can better address the causes of pricing irregularities.

Local Assemblyman Vince Fong responded to this announcement. He said, in part, "this proposal does not make any sense in economic reality. To address high energy costs in California, we need more domestic energy production. Not less.”