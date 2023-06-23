Assemblyman Vince Fong to oversee development of Asian Pacific history museum

WASHINGTON (KERO) — Assemblyman Vince Fong will now oversee the proposed development of a national museum of Asian Pacific history and culture.

Local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin Mccarthy appointed Fong to commission the study, which features eight team members. The commission has 18 months to submit a legislative plan of action on how to establish and construct the museum.

McCarthy released a statement following Fong's appointment.

“I have known and worked with Vince Fong for over 15 years and have always been impressed by his leadership skills, affability, and work ethic," said McCarthy. "After being elected to Congress, I hired Vince, who worked his way up to becoming my first district director, and it has been a privilege to watch him serve our community now as a member of the California State Assembly. Being the first Asian American to represent our region in the State Legislature, he has been an effective leader for the Central Valley. As he takes on this additional role, I know he will bring our Central Valley values of hard work and determination to help this commission succeed.”

