At least one killed in crash on 99 in Delano

12:41 PM, Jan 2, 2018

At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Delano on Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an SUV crashed into the center divider on northbound 99 near Woolomes Avenue just before 12:15 p.m.

It's not known how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured. 

