At least one killed in crash on Alfred Harrell, Panorama

At least one person was killed in a crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one person was killed and a second person suffered moderate injuries in the crash in the area of Alfred Harrell Highway and Panorama Drive.

The CHP is reporting a fatal crash from early this morning near Alfred Harrell Hwy & Panorama Drive. Officers are on scene and we'll have more information later this morning pic.twitter.com/DtW5uktPLO — Elaina Rusk (@Elaina23ABC) April 20, 2021

No other details have been provided.