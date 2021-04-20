Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

At least one killed in crash on Alfred Harrell, Panorama

items.[0].image.alt
Elaina Rusk
At least one person was killed in a crash on Alfred Harrell Highway and Panorama on Tuesday morning.
Alfred Harrell crash.jpg
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 08:23:27-04

At least one person was killed in a crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one person was killed and a second person suffered moderate injuries in the crash in the area of Alfred Harrell Highway and Panorama Drive.

No other details have been provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness