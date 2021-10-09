At least one person injured and a part of 24th street closed following car crash

At least one person was injured following a crash on 24th Street and Chester Ave Saturday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officials believe one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran a red light. BPD is unsure which vehicle ran the red light, but one of the vehicles involved had a three-year-old not properly buckled into the car seat, according to BPD. Officials confirm that the toddler is in critical condition.

24th Street will be closed for at least another hour, from K Street to Chester Ave., according to BPD.