Man struck and killed by train in Oildale Saturday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An adult man was killed after being struck by a train in Oildale Saturday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

According to KCSO, around 4 a.m. Saturday deputies were called out for a train versus pedestrian on the railroad tracks near Harris and Willow drive. When deputies arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

Union Pacific Railroad police arrived and assumed the investigation. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.