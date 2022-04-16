Watch
Man struck and killed by train in Oildale Saturday morning

Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 15:58:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An adult man was killed after being struck by a train in Oildale Saturday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

According to KCSO, around 4 a.m. Saturday deputies were called out for a train versus pedestrian on the railroad tracks near Harris and Willow drive. When deputies arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

Union Pacific Railroad police arrived and assumed the investigation. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

