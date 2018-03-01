At The Table: Cook Your Own Korean BBQ at Kalbi King

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Korean BBQ is a popular cuisine, but being able to cook the meat at your table is rare in Bakersfield. Many locals travel down to Los Angeles to take part in this culinary experience. Now Kalbi King is changing this!

Kalbi King is the only Korean BBQ restaurant in town where you can cook the meat yourself at your table. It is a fun dining event for groups at a party or even a romantic date for two.

Owner Ken, who also owns the Tofu House in town, says many of his customers asked for this type of experience, so he obliged.

The concept of Korean BBQ seems daunting, but it is simple. You will order one of the "combo" options that come with Korean sides, a brisket appetizer, rice, and different meat options. You are expected to cook your own meat and season it yourself, but the friendly staff is willing to help.

If you don't feel like making your own food, Kalbi King offers a huge menu with a plethora of options from sushi to rice bowls to seafood entrees.

Check out Kalbi King today! PSA: This dining experience takes time, so there will be longer waits during busy times, especially on the weekend.

Location: 7800 McNair Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93313

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.