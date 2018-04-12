Attempted assault reported in women's restroom at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There was an attempted assault reported on Bakersfield College campus Tuesday afternoon, according to the college.

The incident occurred in the women's restroom of the Humanities building, BC said.

The suspect allegedly followed a woman into the bathroom. She was able to defend herself, which caused him to run off, BC said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, in his 20's or 30's, 5'10" to 6', with a multi-color boat tattoo on his right shoulder.

Bakersfield College says the Public Safety was notified.

If you witnessed this incident or believe you may have any additional information, you're asked to contact the Public Safety office and/or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.