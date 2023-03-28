Watch Now
Attorney General Rob Bonta appeals in defense of Unsafe Handgun Act

Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 11:14:35-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a notice to appeal a court order that would allow firearm dealers to sell additional models of semi-automatic pistols that fail to meet the requirements of the unsafe handgun act (UHA).

The provisions that are at issue are designed to prevent accidental deaths and injuries.

Bonta says that "accidental shootings are preventable. The fact that children under five are the most likely victims makes these accidental gun deaths even more tragic and inexcusable."

U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney blocked key provisions of the law on March 20, claiming that the law was in direct violation of the Second Amendment and was unconstitutional.

