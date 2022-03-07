Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Attorneys for Trezell and Jacqueline West take issue with DA's press conference

Attorneys for Wests take issue with DA's press conference
23ABC
The defense counsel for Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, held a press conference Monday to speak out on the charges their clients are facing in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West. From left to right: Alekxia Torres Stallings, lead counsel for Jacqueline West; Tim Hennessy, lead counsel for Trezell West; and Fatima Rodriguez, associate counsel for Jacqueline West.
Attorneys for Wests take issue with DA's press conference
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 18:51:42-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The defense counsel for Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, held a press conference Monday to speak out on the charges their clients are facing.

Tim Hennessy, lead counsel for Trezell West, took issue with the Kern County District Attorney Office's press conference. Hennessy called the press conference "disingenuous and could call for a change in venue in the future."

Orrin and Orson West

Complete Coverage of the West Boys Disappearance

9:15 AM, Feb 25, 2022

Hennessy called that option a last resort though.

Trezell and Jacqueline West pleaded not guilty in court Thursday after being arrested for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, and a false report of an emergency.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Trezell and Jacqueline West Press Conference

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!