Attorneys for Trezell and Jacqueline West take issue with DA's press conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The defense counsel for Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, held a press conference Monday to speak out on the charges their clients are facing.

Tim Hennessy, lead counsel for Trezell West, took issue with the Kern County District Attorney Office's press conference. Hennessy called the press conference "disingenuous and could call for a change in venue in the future."

Complete Coverage of the West Boys Disappearance

Hennessy called that option a last resort though.

Trezell and Jacqueline West pleaded not guilty in court Thursday after being arrested for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, and a false report of an emergency.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: