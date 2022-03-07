Authorities investigate body found in well in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are investigating how a body ended up in a well in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the body was found in a California Water Services well inside a pump house located in the New Stine Road area at around 1 pm Monday afternoon. The well had been out of service for several months.

23ABC News According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the body was found in a California Water Services well inside a pump house located in the New Stine Road area at around 1 pm Monday afternoon. The well had been out of service for several months.



"Yeah, so just before one o'clock afternoon crews were dispatched to a possible body inside of a well, Upon arrival, they did confirm there was a body inside of the well," said Bakersfield Battalion Chief Brian Bowman.

A worker with Well Rehabilitation Services, Inc., a third-party vendor that works with Cal Water, found the body after lowering a camera 200 feet into the well.

23ABC News Authorities are investigating how a body ended up in a well in Southwest Bakersfield.

At this time authorities do not know how the body got into the well. However, Cal Water had reported a break-in at that location last week.

"We honestly don't know a whole lot at this point," continued Bowman. "Don't know how the person got down there. We do know that last week, Tuesday or Wednesday of last week, Cal Water did report a break-in at this facility. That's the reason that the lock had been cut and that's the reason they were doing the inspection prior to putting the well back into service."

