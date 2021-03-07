Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Authorities searching for missing Bakersfield man in Tuolumne County

Bakersfield man missing in Tuolumne County
items.[0].image.alt
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office
Screen Shot 2021-03-06 at 9.32.27 PM.png
Posted at 9:45 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 00:49:27-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team is searching for a missing 31-year-old Bakersfield man Saturday evening.

According to a Tuolumne County Sheriff's Facebook post, deputies located Eduardo Martinez Perez's car Friday afternoon, near Snow Park after receiving reports of a suspicious, abandoned vehicle.

The post said the driver of the vehicle may have gotten stuck in the area after attempting to navigate around a gate.

Deputies found Perez's belongings outside the vehicle with footprints leading away from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's dispatch center at 209-533-5815.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive