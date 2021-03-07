Authorities searching for missing Bakersfield man in Tuolumne County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team is searching for a missing 31-year-old Bakersfield man Saturday evening.

According to a Tuolumne County Sheriff's Facebook post, deputies located Eduardo Martinez Perez's car Friday afternoon, near Snow Park after receiving reports of a suspicious, abandoned vehicle.

The post said the driver of the vehicle may have gotten stuck in the area after attempting to navigate around a gate.

Deputies found Perez's belongings outside the vehicle with footprints leading away from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's dispatch center at 209-533-5815.