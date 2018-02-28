Authorities serve six search warrants near S Chester and Wilson Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police along with numerous agencies served six search warrants Wednesday morning on S Chester and Wilson Road.

There was no specific information on arrests yet but BPD's Sgt. Ryan Kroeker said this information would be released later on.

The search warrants were served after they received numerous complaints from the area, which included one about an internet gaming casino.

They were able to serve warrants for businesses selling spice and one illegal marijuana grow.

BPD teamed up with Kern County probation, the DEA , FBI, code enforcement, Bakersfield Fire arson investigators and homeland security officers to complete this investigation on Wednesday.