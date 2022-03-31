Auto Club: Average gas prices in Bakersfield rise another 5 cents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The average price of gas in Bakersfield rose another 5 cents from last week, said the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

As of Thursday, the average price of gas in Bakersfield reached $5.88, which is $1.14 higher than last month and $2.08 higher than a year ago.

The lowest reported gas price in Bakersfield, as of noon Thursday, is $5.05 at Varsity, 2023 Baker St., according to GasBuddy.

News of more oil arriving helped push down Southern California gas prices, but refinery issues could drive prices back up, said the Auto Club.

The average price in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is more than $6, which is $1.15 higher than last month, and $2.09 higher than last year.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices declined considerably starting Friday on news that imported gasoline and gasoline components had arrived to refill local supplies,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe. “However, the Torrance refinery that had problems earlier this month reported a new flaring incident this morning, indicating it may be shutting down again for repairs. It’s not clear yet how significant this is or whether it will affect gas prices.”

On the Central Coast, the average price is $5.97, which is three cents higher than last week. The state average price is $5.90, while the national average is $4.22.