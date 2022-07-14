Auto Club: Bakersfield sees average gas price drop 15 cents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield drivers are seeing an average gas price drop of 15 cents from last week, said the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price in Bakersfield is still above $6 but has decreased 22 cents from last month, according to the Auto Club.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest gas price in Bakersfield, as of noon, Thursday, July 14th, was $5.37 at Valero at 726 S. Union Ave.

California's average gas price dipped below $6 at $5.99, a drop of 20 cents from last week. The national average price is $4.61.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area saw an average price of $6.06 per gallon, which is 40 cents lower than last month.

“Both oil prices and Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped significantly because of concerns about future demand,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe, in a statement.

“If current trends continue, local gas prices are likely to drop even more significantly.”

And on the Central Coast average gas prices are $5.99, a decrease of 36 cents from last month.