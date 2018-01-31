Average gasoline prices across most of California are now at their highest level in over 850 days

8:39 AM, Jan 31, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Average gasoline prices across most of California are now at their highest level in over 850 days, according to Gas Buddy.

The statewide average today of $3.30 per gallon is the highest it has been since September 4, 2015, with most major California cities including Los Angeles $3.43, San Francisco $3.34, San Jose $3.23, San Diego $3.38 and Sacramento $3.09.

California's average price per gallon stands nearly 20 cents per gallon higher than it started the year and 34 cents ahead of where it was a year ago.

 

