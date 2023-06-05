Watch Now
Bags of Love Foundation, GG The Warrior to hold inaugural Gold Ribbon Gala

The two organizations are dedicated to helping children fight cancer, with proceeds from the event going towards providing care packages, scholarships, and financial assistance for families.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 13:56:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The inaugural Gold Ribbon Gala fundraiser benefiting the Bags of Love Foundation and the GG The Warrior organization will be held on Sat, June 24.

The two organizations are dedicated to helping children fight cancer, with proceeds from the event going towards providing care packages, scholarships, and financial assistance for families. The event will feature dinner, dancing, entertainment, guest speakers, a silent auction, and a live auction.

The Gold Ribbon Gala will take place at A Royal Palace on District Boulevard. For more information, visit the Bags of Love Foundation's website.

