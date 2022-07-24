BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After begin canceled and downsized due to COVID-19, Bakersfield's Annual Collector-Con will be returning to its original glory this year. The event brings together fans of all ranges of pop culture for our very own mini-convention.

The Bakersfield Collector-Con corporation looks to create awareness of, and appreciation for, pop culture and other related art forms, through the presentation of conventions and events that celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of various collectibles.

In previous years, the convention brought hundreds out for two days of fun. But like so many during the pandemic, the event lost steam as it maneuvered social distancing and public health guidelines.

Last year, the convention held a smaller version of the event at the Bakersfield Eagles in December. This year, however, the convention finds its way back home to the grand setting.

Special guests set to make an appearance include Leilani Shiu, Nick Palma, Tait Fletcher, and more. Expect to see various vendors selling toys, comics, and collectables.

The event is taking place August 13 and 14 at the Mechanic's Bank Convention Center. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be on sale starting August 1 at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office.