Bakersfield ARC hosts Night to Shine event in person after 3 year absence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After being on hiatus for 3 years the red carpet was rolled out for over one thousand guests at the Night to Shine prom event, as it was held to provide an unforgettable night for individuals with special needs.

“It's a night to bring individuals with developmental disabilities, individuals who are clients, and members of the community together to feel special, to feel loved, to be included in events that they may have not experienced you know during high school,” said Tim Calahan the Spokesperson for Bakersfield ARC.

A special night it was indeed as many gathered to take pictures with their partners that they were paired up for the event.

“Each individual who comes as a guest is paired up with a buddy so that individual will take that guest around all night. You know, take pictures, show them a good time on the dance floor,” said Calahan.

The event was held by Bakersfield Arc, a non profit organization that has been providing essential job training, employment, and support services in Kern County for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families since 1949.

Tim Calahan the spokesperson for ARC says they teamed up with the Tim Tebow foundation to resurrect the event.

“Let's get everyone together for the first time in three years, and let's see how many sponsors we can get, how many attendees we can get, how many volunteers we can get, and we are maxed out,” said Calahan.

Calahan says seeing the smiles on the faces of the individuals attending the event is one of the coolest things.

“It really is just a great night, it’s a great way to start this year full of optimism and just reminding ourselves how important it is to advocate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and how much it means to them, that’s what it’s all about,” said Calahan.

Calahan says he is happy that the event is back in person and he appreciates all the support from the community to help put on the event.

