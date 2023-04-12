Bakersfield-ARC to hold fundraising reception and dinner event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Non-profit organization Bakersfield-ARC will hold its "A Night for Bakersfield-ARC" reception and dinner fundraiser on Sat, April 15.

Bakersfield-ARC is a local charity dedicated to improving the lives of those with developmental and learning disabilities. "A Night for Bakersfield-ARC" aims to raise funds for essential resources and support needed by those with disabilities and their families.

"We are thrilled to host 'A Night for Bakersfield ARC' and bring our community together to support our programs and services," said Shawn Kennemer, President and CEO of Bakersfield ARC. "The funds raised from this event will go directly towards providing essential resources and support for individuals with IDDs (intellectual and developmental disabilities) and their families."

The event will feature a VIP reception, a dinner with "gourmet cuisine," multiple auctions, and guest speakers who have received support from Bakersfield-ARC.

"'A Night for Bakersfield-ARC' promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, fine dining, and philanthropy,” said Erika Dixon, Vice President and Director of Development at Bakersfield-ARC. "Providing support and resources to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is not just our responsibility, but it is our privilege. By serving this community, we have the opportunity to empower individuals to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives.”

The event will be held at the Edwards Estate in Northeast Bakersfield from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the Bakersfield-ARC website.

