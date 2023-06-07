Watch Now
Bakersfield Area CHP to hold 'Start Smart' class for teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office is inviting prospective teenage drivers and their parents or guardians to its "Start Smart" program.

The two-hour-long no-cost class will go over important issues such as safe driving habits, the consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid a crash.

The class will be held at the CHP Bakersfield Office on Compagnoni Street at 6 p.m. on Tues, June 13. To register or to find more information, call (661) 396-6600.

