BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield band Hate Drugs is competing for a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl and they're using it as an opportunity to bring music education to kids in need.

Hate Drugs tells 23ABC about the contest and also about a new video for their song "Too Many."

You can vote for them on their page set up on OpenAct. You can also contact the band about the scholarships on their Social media pages.