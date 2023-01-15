Bakersfield bodybuilder is taking her talents to the next level

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A mother of two, and fairly new to the sport, Guadalupe Guerra is already making an impact in bodybuilding as she has already competed in two Olympia Amateur competitions, placing top five both times, and she is only getting better.

“I'm super dedicated and I love the sport. You know this year, this year was my first off season, so I really gained the muscle mass that I needed, and just placing top three was just the world for me, so now I'm just more determined,” said Olympia Amateur contestant Guadalupe Guerra.

That dedication is paying off for Guadalupe Guerra in the sport of bodybuilding as she improved overall from last year's Olympia Amateur Contest when she placed fourth, but this year she placed third in the wellness division, and says she only wants to get better.

“If I would have gotten first obviously you know you get your pro card, but you know that’s something we are working on this year, so my next competition should be in a couple of months so hopefully then you know fingers crossed we can achieve a little bit higher,” said Guerra.

If you are wondering where Guerra gets the time to be a bodybuilder and a mother of two, let's just say everyone gets involved.

“My girl she does boxing and we will do our cardio sessions together, and my son he will move around and lift some weights with me, so yeah that’s our bonding moment,” said Guerra.

To get in the physical shape that she is in for competition, Guerra has to make sacrifices and put herself on a strict diet.

“Our last like four weeks we are literally just eating cod, asparagus, and you know depending on our weight dropping sometimes you won’t have carbs, but you know it’s all mental you know, if mentally you can do it you can do it physically, and you just got to push through it, and if you really want it you’re going to do it,” said Guerra.

Guerra says that she loves the sport, and she hopes that her hard work will motivate others to get healthy.

“I just fell in love with it, I love the discipline, I love how we are all like just a whole different vibe like your body changes, and it’s all done by you, and you inspire other people, you inspire them in positive ways,” said Guerra.