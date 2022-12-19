Bakersfield border collie named California Farm Bureau Dog of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A dog in Bakersfield has won the California Farm Bureau Dog of the Year. 23ABC’s Henry Flores went to visit Rip the dog to see him in action and find out why he got this award.

Since he was a puppy it would seem that Rip would be destined for greatness in herding goats, and now he has the award to show for it.

23ABC News

Romi Poncetta, Manager of Maggenti Show Goats says Rip is her right-hand man when it comes to sorting goats and moving them from pastures into pens.

“He was actually named the California Farm Dog of the Year from the California Farm Bureau here up and down all the state of California, so we are really excited about that and thrilled that he was awarded that,” said Poncetta. “He helps me feed every day, morning, and night and he’s right there by my side riding on our Kubota, and everything so he’s there with me doing everything I do here.”

Open to Farm Bureau members, the contest asked entrants to submit photos and answer a few questions about the dog.

“I honestly got teary-eyed. I heard it on the voicemail because we didn’t have service, and I told my dad 'oh my gosh Rip won the farm dog of the year.' I was just so excited because he’s like my baby, so I was just happy for him.”

23ABC News

Poncetta says Rip and her are inseparable, and everyone needs a dog like him.

“I’m just really thankful that we were awarded it, and I hope that everyone can get a dog that they bond this well with and it’s like part of their family and he’s just one of a kind dog.”

Poncetta says as of now Rip will be focused on his job as a goat herder and will not be participating in any other contests.