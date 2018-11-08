Bakersfield boy who captured the community with heart transplant journey has passed away

Brayden Eidenshink was 10 years old

Sydney Isenberg
6:07 AM, Nov 8, 2018
7:36 AM, Nov 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Brayden Eidenshink, the Bakersfield boy who captured the community with his heart transplant journey, has passed away.

According to the family, Brayden passed away peacefully last night.

The 10-year-old had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant

He captured the hearts of Bakersfield with his journey and courage, often shown through his Facebook page, Brayden's Brave Heart.

