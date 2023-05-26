Bakersfield business preparing to open a second location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The locally owned and operated Butcher Block Quality Meats is expanding with a second location in Bakersfield.

Specializing in, what else, quality meats, Butcher Block prides itself on focusing not just on food, but family, friends, and community.

The new location opens Memorial Day weekend at 5848 Comanche Dr in the Countryside Market & Restaurant. They will be doing free tri-tip sandwiches and sausages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The original location is at 10618 Hageman Rd.

"We believe that many great conversations are had, and friendships are built over food. At the core of Butcher Block Quality Meats is the belief that high-quality ingredients result in high-quality meals- from causal backyard BBQs to elaborate holiday meals, it’s the people and food that bring us together."

"Super friendly and knowledgeable staff. Great selection of meat. I couldn't pass up the Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Pork Chop. Can't wait to go back," wrote Cori Ballantyne on their Facebook page.

"This place is awesome," added an excited Matt Laird.