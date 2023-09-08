Bakersfield businesses band together for support amidst multiple break-ins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield business owner Heidi Shubin is determined to keep her store, Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique, open and secure even after 2 break-ins within 48 hours of one another recently. To help reach this goal, she is holding a fundraiser on Friday, September 8 for the cost of repairs.

"I want to stay here and provide the service we've had for over 40 years," said Shubin.

Several customers were already donating money to Sugardaddy's on Thursday because they might not be able to make it to Friday's fundraiser, which will be held at the store from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

"I'm just overwhelmed," said Shubin. "It's just amazing how much everybody has reached out."

And not just customers, either. Other local business owners have stepped up to help out, too. Poppi's Pastrami, with help from The Butcher Block, will also hold a fundraiser on Saturday, September 9 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm where they'll offer a special $12.00 combo plate and all the proceeds will go to Sugardaddy's.

"She's always there to support people, and it's just time that we need to support," said Poppi's owner Misti Cole. The Poppi's Pastrami & More truck is located in Cope's Tackle & Rod Shop on Calloway Drive in Bakersfield.

Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique was broken into on both September 3, and then again on September 5. The result was upwards of $20,000 in theft and damages, including the necessity of a security system installation.

"I was sick, sick to my stomach. I was literally and physically sick for 24 hours the second time," said Shubin. "It was just devastating."

Sugardaddy's business location is outside the qualified census tract to receive a city Business Security Improvement Grant in Bakersfield. The grant program, which started in July, offers grants of up to $5,000 to small businesses in qualifying areas of Bakersfield to purchase or upgrade their building security. In an email, a spokesperson for the City of Bakersfield says they are in contact with Shubin and trying to find additional assistance. Shubin also says her business insurance doesn't provide enough money for a security system either, which is why she and her friends will be holding the fundraiser.

"That's what Kern County is about," said Shubin. "Working together, helping people out."

