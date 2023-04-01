Bakersfield celebrates grand opening of improved Lake Ming Bike Trail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, March 31, Bakersfield celebrated the grand opening of the new Lake Ming Bike Trail. The new trail provides a continuous loop around Lake Ming, as well as extending from Lake Ming to Lake Buena Vista, a distance of over 30 miles.

Tony Renteria, Education and Outreach Coordinator for Bike Bakersfield, says this new trail speaks to the future.

"Every time I come to these events, I feel the biggest thing I get out of this is, other than the community, is for the kids. Bringing them into this bright future of, again, alternative transportation, and really more or less mobility involving different ways of transportation," said Renteria.

Heather Ponek has lived in Bakersfield for 27 years, and she says over that time she's seen a positive change in the amount of bike infrastructure.

"Yes, and with the extended bike paths, that's really in the right direction, and more bike lanes," said Ponek.

Kern County Public Works Manager Alexa Kolosky says her department is currently applying for a grant to complete infrastructure projects along the trail that will increase biker safety.

"Relocate the crosswalk on Alfred Harrell Highway to a better location where cyclists are more visible to vehicles, with rapid-flashing beacons which also let vehicle drivers know to wait for bicyclists to cross," said Kolosky.

Public Works is also working on fun ways for people to learn about the biking options available in Kern County, according to KCPW Planner Asha Chandy.

"Our Bike Kern County Scavenger Hunt for Bike Month in May," said Chandy. "It's kind of a safety educational program on Scavify, which is an iPhone and Android app. It has trivia questions, but you can also go out to places in the county where there is bike infrastructure, take a selfie on the bike trail, and you'll get points towards a grand prize."