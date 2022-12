BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Christian High School is launching a school-wide day of service supporting local nonprofits on Wednesday, December 7th.

Students will complete service projects at different organizations across Bakersfield, including the Mission at Kern County, the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre, the Community Action Partnership of Kern, and the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

Students will be helping others bright and early at 8:30 a.m.