Bakersfield Christmas Parade accepting parade entries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee is accepting entries for all Bakersfield Christmas Parade categories. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st.

"We've got space for more entries in all the parade categories," wrote Parade Coordinator Slyvia Cariker in a press release on Friday, October 21st. "We're accepting marching or walking groups, dance groups, bands, equestrian groups, and of course floats. And those floats can be of any design but we're hoping most will embrace our parade theme this year of 'A Hometown Christmas for Over 40 Years.'"

Entry applications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28th. Applications can be found at bcparade.com.

For more information, call the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee at 661-501-3279 or email them at BakersfieldChristmasParade@gmail.com.