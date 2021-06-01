Bakersfield City Animal Control hosting pet vaccine clinic this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is holding a vaccine clinic at Jastro Park, located at 2900 Truxtun Ave., on Saturday.

The low-cost vaccine clinic will be a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to Noon. The city will provide low-cost vaccines, microchips and dog licensing. Microchips are free for all currently licensed dogs and for those purchasing a license.

This will be the last clinic until September due to the expected summer heat, according to the city. Two clinics will be held in September to make up for the missing months of July and August.

For more information and updates, please contact the Animal Control office at (661) 326-3436 or visit the city's website.