BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tickets are available for the Bakersfield City Ballet's production of "Swan Lake" at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

"Swan Lake" tells the story of a young prince who falls in love with a princess. The princess is then transformed into a swan under a spell cast by an evil sorcerer.

The performance will be on Sat, March 25. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theater Box Office or on AXS.com.