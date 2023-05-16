Bakersfield City Bike Path to be partially closed for mosquito control

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Bike Path will be closed for mosquito control on Fri, May 19.

The bike trail will be closed as the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District conducts an aerial flight over various recharge basins to reduce the mosquito population. KMVCD employees will be stationed at different areas on the path to ensure that people do not enter the path.

The closure will take place at the recharge basins west of Allen Road, south of the Cross Valley Canal, east of Enos Lane, and north of the White Lane extension. They will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

