Bakersfield City Council applies for $2 million in grants for Niles and Monterey Complete Streets Project

According to the council, the "Niles and Monterey Complete Streets Project" will transform the roadways into safer, more accessible and pedestrian-friendly areas.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 18, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council has applied for $2 million in grant funds for a roadway improvement project in East Bakersfield.

According to the council, the "Niles and Monterey Complete Streets Project" will transform the roadways into safer, more accessible and pedestrian-friendly areas.

The resolution to apply for the funds was approved during last week's City Council meeting.

If approved, the $2 million would come from the Regional Early Action Planning Program, which funds various projects designed to make roadways safer and promote fair housing practices.

