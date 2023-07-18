Bakersfield City Council applies for $2 million in grants for Niles and Monterey Complete Streets Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council has applied for $2 million in grant funds for a roadway improvement project in East Bakersfield.

According to the council, the "Niles and Monterey Complete Streets Project" will transform the roadways into safer, more accessible and pedestrian-friendly areas.

The resolution to apply for the funds was approved during last week's City Council meeting.

If approved, the $2 million would come from the Regional Early Action Planning Program, which funds various projects designed to make roadways safer and promote fair housing practices.

