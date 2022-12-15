Bakersfield City Council holds installation ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Newly and re-elected Bakersfield City Councilmembers were sworn in during an installation ceremony on Wednesday, December 14th.

Among those sworn in were Eric Arias for Ward 1, Bob Smith for Ward 4, and newcomer Manpreet Kaur for Ward 7. The three were elected to serve four-year terms.

Meanwhile, a farewell ceremony was held to honor outgoing Ward 7 Councilmember Chris Parlier, who served eight years on the council. Also, during council business, Andrae Gonzales was elected vice mayor.