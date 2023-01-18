Watch Now
Bakersfield City Council opens recruitment for Public Safety and Vital Services oversight committee

Posted at 7:41 AM, Jan 18, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting one person to serve on an oversight committee for Public Safety and Vital Services.

The committee acts in an advisory capacity to review the expenditure of revenues generated by the tax imposed by Measure N. Applicants must be residents of the city and at least 18 years of age.

Applications are available at the Bakersfield Clerk's Office, City Hall, or on the city’s website. Applications should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Wed, Feb 1.

