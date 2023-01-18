Bakersfield City Council opens recruitment for Public Safety and Vital Services oversight committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting one person to serve on an oversight committee for Public Safety and Vital Services.

The committee acts in an advisory capacity to review the expenditure of revenues generated by the tax imposed by Measure N. Applicants must be residents of the city and at least 18 years of age.

Applications are available at the Bakersfield Clerk's Office, City Hall, or on the city’s website. Applications should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Wed, Feb 1.