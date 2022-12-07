Bakersfield City School District holds annual Junior High Oral Language Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District's annual Junior High Oral Language Festival made its return on Tuesday, December 6th. This was the first time they have been able to hold the event since 2019.

The Oral Language Festival is a competitive event where students in 7th and 8th grade use their dramatic and speaking skills to present literary selections in spoken word. Students present serious and humorous interpretations as solos, duos, and as verse choirs of three to six students.

Kids who are selected as winners at the school-level competition will go on to compete in the District.