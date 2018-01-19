Bakersfield City School District to discuss overcrowding, grade change

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield City School District Board of Education will be having a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23rd to discuss the approval of a grade change at Pauly Elementary School.

The Board of Education will be discussing whether grades offered at Pauly Elementary should change from transitional kindergarten through fifth grade to transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

The action was recommended due to the growing number of students being fed into Sequoia Middle School from Pauly Elementary School.

In order to reduce overcrowding at Sequoia Middle School, it is being recommended that the sixth grade be added at Pauly Elementary School so that fifth grade students can remain there.