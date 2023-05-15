Bakersfield City School District to hold 47th annual Elementary Festival Concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District will hold its 47th annual Elementary Festival Concert at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Mon, May 15.

According to the BCSD, over 800 students from BCSD's elementary schools will perform during the concerts. The students will form a festival chorus, string ensemble, honor orchestra, and recorder ensemble during the concert.

The school district was nationally recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants for the Best Communities for Music Education title for its 11th consecutive year, according to the BCSD.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

