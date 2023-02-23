Watch Now
Bakersfield College Alumni Association accepting nominations for Alumni Hall of Fame

Posted at 10:44 AM, Feb 23, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame. The deadline is Wed, March 15.

Bakersfield College (BC) and the BC Foundation in partnership with the Alumni Association will honor the selected alumni at the Hall of Dame Dinner on Thurs, June 22.

The association says it is seeking nominations for Renegades who have made a significant impact on their profession, community, or on others through positive influence.

Applications for the Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame are available online.

