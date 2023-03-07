Bakersfield College begins offering 8-week-long classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College has a new set of eight-week-long courses.

The courses are available both online and in-person and are designed to help students further their education in a shorter amount of time than the traditional 16-week semester. Available as a variety of core required classes, the schedule allows students to focus on just two or three classes at a time during each eight-week period, while also maintaining "full-time status" throughout the semester to qualify for aid.

Classes available in the first eight-week-long period include ENGL B1A, CRIM B1, and PSYC B1A. The second period includes classes COMM B1 and CRIM B2.

For more information, visit BakersfieldCollege.edu.