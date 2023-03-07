Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield College begins offering 8-week-long classes

Classes available in the first eight-week-long period include ENGL B1A, CRIM B1, and PSYC B1A. The second period includes classes COMM B1 and CRIM B2.
Bakersfield College (FILE)
23ABC News
A sign on the campus of Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield College (FILE)
Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 12:35:12-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College has a new set of eight-week-long courses.

The courses are available both online and in-person and are designed to help students further their education in a shorter amount of time than the traditional 16-week semester. Available as a variety of core required classes, the schedule allows students to focus on just two or three classes at a time during each eight-week period, while also maintaining "full-time status" throughout the semester to qualify for aid.

Classes available in the first eight-week-long period include ENGL B1A, CRIM B1, and PSYC B1A. The second period includes classes COMM B1 and CRIM B2.

For more information, visit BakersfieldCollege.edu.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Condors

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Condors