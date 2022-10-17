Bakersfield College holds inaugural Renegade Promenade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College (BC) launched its inaugural Renegade Promenade event on Saturday, October 15th.

BC invited community members to tour the college's recently constructed buildings, learn more about current programs, and check out all the club activities open to students and community members.

Cheryl Scott, the Executive Director of the BC Foundation, said that it was a great day to reintroduce the community to the college.

"With our brand new science and engineering building, students, high school students who are thinking about 'should I go to BC', are able to walk through the building and see a university level facility that's in their own backyard," said Scott.

Scott also said that the college plans to make the Renegade Promenade an annual event to keep bringing people in to visit the campus as the school continues renovations.