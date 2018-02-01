Bakersfield College kicks off Black History Month, several events throughout February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is celebrating Black History Month with several campus and community events.

This February, BC is welcoming Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, professor at Georgetown University and the author of "Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America."

Black History Month kicks off on Thursday at the BC Campus Center Main Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open discussion forums will be held with Dr. Dyson about his book next Thurdsay, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. in the Fireside room.

"African-American Initiative Presentation" will be on Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m. in the Fireside Room.

On the same day, the "Distinguished Speaker Series" will feature Dr. Dyson demonstrating his program at 7 p.m. in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre. Dr. Dyson will be speaking about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This event is open to the public.

Representatives from over 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will be in the Campus Center and Renegade Crossroads giving information and offering transfer guarantees to qualified students on Monday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Transformational Policing: Bridging the Racial Divide discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Fireside Room. BC Professor Tommy Tunson will moderate the discussion featuring Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin, McFarland Police Chief Scott Kimble, California Highway Patrol Commander Ron Seldon, FBI Resident Agent in Charge Jose Moreno and Assistant District Attorney Scott Spielman.

The Black American History Parade will be on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 21st and V Streets at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, a Brown Bag Discussion will be held with Dr. Horace Mitchell. Bring you lunch and join BC for a discussion with Dr. Mitchell, the 4th President of CSUB from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Fireside Room.