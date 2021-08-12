Bakersfield College nurses will go door-to-door to offer vaccines and awareness to specific neighborhoods

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this year, Bakersfield College students initiated working with the statewide “Get Out the Vaccine” project, using canvassers to share vaccine knowledge, information, and awareness with residents living throughout the zip codes of 93307 and 93301.

Local officials including Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and community partners such as Dignity Health and Kern Health Systems joined BC’s students and nursing program to offer both the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on the spot, in these neighborhoods.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime. However, the end of this nightmare is within our reach, if we would all just step up and get vaccinated,” said Supervisor Perez. “I am proud to work with such incredible community partners to bring vaccines directly to the doors of my constituents in order to eliminate all barriers that are preventing people from receiving their vaccines. Don’t just get vaccinated to protect yourself. Do it for your family, your friends and for your entire community.”

Local healthcare providers and partners of this work are happy to see this community taking place. “As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants in Kern County. Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial hospitals are committed to protecting those who are most vulnerable. This partnership is critical to fulfilling our mission and the needs of our community,” said Robin Mangarin Scott, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Dignity Health.

“Going door to door in the neighborhoods identified with the lowest vaccination rates in the county will ultimately benefit all of us who live here.”

Chief Executive Officer of Kern Health Systems, Douglas Hayward said, “Two reasons we hear for not vaccinating are; I can’t take time away from work and I don’t have transportation to a vaccine site. By bringing the vaccine to the community, this addresses both concerns.”

Hall Ambulance will be also present to provide support to the nurses and help safely transport the vaccines.