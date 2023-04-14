Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield College Theater Program to perform Luis Valdez's early works

BC theatre professor Kimberly Chin will direct students in "Luis Valdez - Early Works," a collection of three stories by the legendary playwright and father of the Chicano theatre movement.
'Noises Off' at Bakersfield College
23ABC
'Noises Off' at Bakersfield College
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 11:40:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Theater Program announced the details of its final production for the spring semester.

BC theater professor Kimberly Chin will direct students in "Luis Valdez - Early Works," a collection of three stories by the legendary playwright and father of the Chicano theater movement.

This unique presentation will be performed in the Black Box Theater, part of the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center at Bakersfield College.

The show will run from Thurs, April 27 to Sat, April 29. Tickets are available on Bakersfield College's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson