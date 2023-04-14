Bakersfield College Theater Program to perform Luis Valdez's early works

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Theater Program announced the details of its final production for the spring semester.

BC theater professor Kimberly Chin will direct students in "Luis Valdez - Early Works," a collection of three stories by the legendary playwright and father of the Chicano theater movement.

This unique presentation will be performed in the Black Box Theater, part of the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center at Bakersfield College.

The show will run from Thurs, April 27 to Sat, April 29. Tickets are available on Bakersfield College's website.

