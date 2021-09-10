Watch
Bakersfield College to help Shafter Library reopen this fall

Shafter Library will reopen this fall with the help of Bakersfield College.
SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — An agreement between Bakersfield College and the city of Shafter will allow the Shafter Library to reopen this fall.

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees approved the deal Thursday for the college to provide library and educational services to the Shafter Library.

Bakersfield College will also offer library workshops and reference support to the library. The Renegade Hub services including technical support and online learning troubleshooting will also be available.

