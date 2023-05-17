Bakersfield College to hold auditions for 2023 Kern Shakespeare Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Theater Program will hold open auditions for the 39th annual Kern Shakespeare Festival on Sun, May 21.

This year's Kern Shakespeare Festival will feature stage plays "As You Like It," directed by theater professor Brian Sivesind, and "The Winter's Tale," directed by professor Cody Ganger. The festival is scheduled to be held from Wed, Oct 4 to Sat, Oct 14.

Those looking to audition are asked to prepare "two short contrasting monologues from Shakerspeare's plays," however, a prepared monologue is not required. Each monologue should be three minutes long or shorter. Those auditioning should also prepare to cold readings from the scripts of both plays.

Auditions for the festival will take place at the Black Box Theatre inside the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center, also known as PAC Room 107, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested in auditioning are asked to fill out an audition form online in advance.

Festival rehearsals will be held each week from Sunday through Friday beginning Sun, Aug 13 and ending Tues, Oct 3. Actors who are cast in the festival will need to enroll in BC's THEA B27 class, also known as the Acting Theatre Laboratory.

