Bakersfield College to hold online Student Information Desk during holiday break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New and returning Bakersfield College students will be able to access the Student Information Desk online during the holiday break.

Bakersfield College will be hosting a fully staffed Zoom lobby, which will serve as a digital face-to-face portal for a variety of college-wide support needs, questions involving enrollment, academics, financial aid, and other issues.

The Zoom sessions are being held due to the office being closed for Christmas break. They are available from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the school's website until Thursday, Dec 22.