Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield College to hold online Student Information Desk during holiday break

Bakersfield College (FILE)
23ABC News
Bakersfield College (FILE)
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 10:25:55-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New and returning Bakersfield College students will be able to access the Student Information Desk online during the holiday break.

Bakersfield College will be hosting a fully staffed Zoom lobby, which will serve as a digital face-to-face portal for a variety of college-wide support needs, questions involving enrollment, academics, financial aid, and other issues.

The Zoom sessions are being held due to the office being closed for Christmas break. They are available from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the school's website until Thursday, Dec 22.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson