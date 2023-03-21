Bakersfield College to hold Spring Play Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Spring Play Festival at Bakersfield College (BC) will take place through the end of March and the beginning of April.

The brand new festival will be presented in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre at BC on ten different days. No one under the age of 14 will be allowed in the theater, as the shows contain strong language, adult themes, and discussions of sensitive issues.

The plays that will be shown throughout the festival are "Art," Reasons To Be Pretty," "Five Women Wearing The Same Dress," and "Stop Kiss."

Tickets are available online and range from $8 to $12.

A list of dates is available below.

"Art," directed by Victoria Gomez and originally written by Yasmina Reza, will be shown on Wed, March 22 and Fri, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sat, March 25.

"Reasons To Be Pretty," directed by Liz Bomar and originally written by Neil LaBute, will be shown on Thurs, March 23 and Sat, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sun, March 26.

"Five Women Wearing The Same Dress," directed by Marina Gradowits and originally written by Alan Ball, will be shown on Wed, March 29 and Fri, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sat, April 1.

"Stop Kiss," directed by Manuela Torres-Orejuela and originally written by Diana Son, will be shown on Thurs, March 30 and Sat, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sun, April 2.