Bakersfield College to host Dr Eddie R Cole during Distinguished Speaker Series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Black History Month is right around the corner. To celebrate, Bakersfield College is hosting a number of speakers during this year's Distinguished Speaker Series.

The Distinguished Speaker Series brings community leaders from around the world to present different programs. The sixth speaker in the series is author, professor, and scholar Dr. Eddie R. Cole. His research focuses on college presidents' historic roles in shaping racial practices in and out of the educational world.

Cole is expected to speak at the Levan Center and Indoor Theater at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tues, Feb 9.